Shipping Firm Norden Appoints Bunkers Lead

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Anders Borella has relocated from the US to Denmark to take on the role. File Image / Pixabay

Shipping firm Norden has appointed a new bunkers lead in Denmark.

Anders Borella has relocated from the US to Denmark to take on the role, he said in a LinkedIn post on Sunday.

Borella has worked in bunker procurement roles for Norden since April 2007, serving most recently as senior bunker manager in the US. Earlier in his career he had worked for OceanConnect Marine and J Lauritzen.

"This is an exciting opportunity, and I'm looking forward to putting my skills to use in this role," Borella said in the post.

"After 4 1/2 fantastic years in the US I have returned to Denmark.

"I would like to thank my great colleagues and business partners in the Americas -- it has been a pleasure, and I have enjoyed every moment of my time here working with you."