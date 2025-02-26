WinGD Methanol Engine to Power Large Boxship

by Ship & Bunker News Team

WinGD has delivered a dual-fuel methanol engine to a shipyard for installation on a 16,000 TEU container ship. Image Credit: WinGD

The dual-fuel methanol engine was delivered by Swiss engine manufacturer WinGD to a shipyard after passing factory and type approval tests.

The 10-cylinder engine is one of the largest methanol engines supplied by WinGD and will be installed on a 16,000 TEU container ship, it said in an email statement on Wednesday.

The delivery ceremony took place at Shanghai CSSC-MEC Diesel (CMD), a licensed WinGD engine builder, with attendees including representatives from WinGD, China State Shipbuilding Corporation and classification societies.

WinGD offers dual-fuel methanol engines in various bore sizes, ranging from 52 to 92, with 92 being the largest.

“Our debut methanol-fuelled engine performed as expected across all tests and we are looking forward to offering the X-DF-M platform as a new option for shipbuilders,” a spokesperson of CMD said.

Methanol is gaining popularity among shipping companies, particularly container lines, as a preferred fuel choice. However, it has some drawbacks, such as its lower energy density compared to traditional marine fuels.

As a result, vessels need to bunker and store larger volumes of methanol onboard to complete a voyage compared to those running on conventional fuels.