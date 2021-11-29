Wallenius Wilhelmsen Hires New CEO

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Kristoffersen will join the company no later than in June of next year. Image Credit: Wallenius Wilhelmsen

Shipping firm Wallenius Wilhelmsen has appointed a new CEO after the departure of the previous one in March.

Lasse Kristoffersen, previously president of Torvald Klaveness, will join the firm as CEO from no later than June next year, the company said in a statement on its website on Monday.

His predecessor, Craig Jasienski, left the company in March. Chief financial officer Torbjørn Wist, who has been acting CEO since then, will continue in that role until Kristoffersen's arrival.

"We are very pleased to welcome Lasse Kristoffersen to Wallenius Wilhelmsen," Rune Bjerke, chair of the company's board, said in the statement.

"With his background and experience, we are confident that he, together with our experienced team, will continue to strengthen the company's competitive advantage, for the benefit of our customers, employees, investors, and other shareholders."