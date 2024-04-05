X-Press Feeders Signs Green Shipping Corridor Agreements With Six European Ports

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The firm has signed a memorandum of understanding with the six ports agreeing to collaborate on the provision of alternative fuels such as green methanol. Image Credit: X-Press Feeders

Shipping company X-Press Feeders has signed green shipping corridor deals with six European ports.

The firm has signed a memorandum of understanding with the six ports agreeing to collaborate on the provision of alternative fuels such as green methanol, it said in an emailed statement on Friday.

The ports are Antwerp-Bruges, Tallinn, Helsinki, HaminaKotka, Riga and Klaipeda.

The collaboration will involve work on the following key initiatives, according to the statement:

Developing infrastructure for the provision and bunkering of alternative fuels such as green methanol.

Encouraging the development of supply chains for fuel with minimal greenhouse gas emissions.

Providing comprehensive training programs for port workers and seafarers on the handling of alternative fuels.

Leveraging digital platforms to optimize port call operations.

"This landmark agreement is significant because it shows a united commitment to accelerate the establishment of green shipping corridors and drive the broader decarbonization of the maritime sector in Scandinavia and the Baltic Sea," the company said in the statement.

"X-Press Feeders and these ports are launching the very first feeder routes in Europe powered by green methanol, demonstrating how maritime shipping industry is taking concrete steps to transition to renewable energy."