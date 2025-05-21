Seatrium Gets ABS Nod for Ammonia Bunker Vessel

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The design of a 25,000 m3 ammonia bunkering vessel has been approved by the ABS. Image Credit: Seatrium

Engineering firm Seatrium has received approval in principle for the design of its 25,000 m3 ammonia bunkering vessel from the classification society American Bureau of Shipping (ABS).

The vessel is designed to operate with a DWT tonnage of 19,500 mt at 14 knots, Seatrium said in a LinkedIn post on Tuesday.

It will also be capable of operating for up to 55 days without the need for refuelling.

The design incorporates enhanced safety architecture aimed at preventing open-deck leaks and is compliant with IMO standards, the IGC Code and ABS regulations.

While ammonia-fuelled vessels remain a niche segment, with only three currently in operation, this number is expected to grow over the coming years. A further 36 vessels are expected to join the global fleet by 2028, the majority of which are from the gas carrier segment, according to classification society DNV.