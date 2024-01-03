BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Slips to Two-Week Low

Wednesday January 3, 2024

Bunker fuel prices declined at most ports on Tuesday, with global average VLSFO prices dropping to the lowest level in almost two weeks.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports lost $1/t to $636/mt on Tuesday, reaching the lowest level since December 20. The G20-HSFO Index dropped by $2.50/mt to $505.50/mt, while the G20-MGO Index fell by $2/mt to $852/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures sank by $1.15/bl to $75.89/bl on Tuesday.

VLSFO prices at the top ports were mixed in direction. At Singapore prices fell by $9.50/mt to $609/mt, at Rotterdam they gained $1/mt to $555.50/mt, at Fujairah they jumped by $5/mt to $619.50/mt, and at Houston they declined by $5/mt to $562/mt.

On Wednesday morning Brent crude futures were trading up by $0.06/bl at $75.95/bl as of 6:19 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $0.45/mt rise in bunker prices.

