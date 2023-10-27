BUNKER JOBS: Oil Firm Seeks Ten Bunker Traders Across Four Global Locations

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Recruitment firm Redstone Commodity Search is seeking candidates for the positions. Image Credit: Redstone Commodity Search

An oil company is seeking to hire a total of ten experienced bunker traders in Singapore, Dubai, Rotterdam and Greece.

The company is looking for candidates with at least five years of back-to-back bunker trading experience, recruitment firm Redstone Commodity Search told Ship & Bunker on Friday.

For candidates with a very strong business case or with an existing team to bring with them, the company would consider opening new offices.

The recruitment firm did not name the hiring company, but characterised it as 'the bunker trading team of a rapidly expanding oil group'.

The company lists the following key responsibilities for the roles:

Execute back to back bunker trades in either the Mediterranean, Chinese + Far East or Middle Eastern shipping markets

Bring an established and transferable book of end user clients to the organization, foster and expand existing relationships, and actively seek new bunker enquiries

Monitor global bunker market trends, pricing fluctuations, and developments, providing valuable insights and strategies for market penetration and expansion

Assess and mitigate risks associated with bunker trading activities, ensuring compliance with industry regulations and standards

Collaborate with internal teams and external stakeholders, including suppliers, clients, and partners, to optimize bunker trading operations, ensuring smooth supply chain management

For more information and to apply for the role, send a resume to Jordan Lewis at Redstone on jordan@redstonesearch.com .