Wärtsilä to Work on Hybrid-Electric LNG Carrier Design

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Wärtsilä is working on a range of different marine decarbonisation technologies. Image Credit: Wärtsilä

Engineering firm Wärtsilä is set to work with ABS and Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding on a hybrid-electric LNG carrier design.

The ships will be designed to run on multiple different bunker fuels and technologies as well as battery power, the company said in an emailed statement this week.

"The LNG carrier will be highly flexible and the entire vessel design will be optimised around a compact, electrified, integrated, and efficient propulsion power solution that will lead to a significant reduction in CO2 emissions immediately," the company said in the statement.

"The design will also be ready to efficiently integrate new technologies in the future in order to stay ahead of the requirements of [the IMO's Carbon Intensity Indicator]."