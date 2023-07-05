Baseblue Wins ISCC EU Certification for Biofuel Bunker Supply

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The ISCC backing is a mark of approval for the environmental credentials of the biofuels sold by the firm. File Image / Pixabay

Marine fuels firm Baseblue has received certification from the ISCC for its biofuel bunker supply activities.

The company has achieved ISCC EU certification, it said in a statement on its website this week.

The ISCC backing is a mark of approval for the environmental credentials of the biofuels sold by the firm. Authorities including Singapore's MPA have recommended that biofuel bunker buyers only take on products with this certification.

"The ISCC EU has gained recognition not only from the European Commission but also from the United Kingdom, where it fulfils the requirements of the renewable transport fuel obligation (RTFO)," the company said in the statement.

"Additionally, it is recognized under the biofuel mandate of the Japanese government and adheres to the Liquid Fuel Supply Regulation of Queensland, Australia.

"These acknowledgements highlight the international recognition and credibility of ISCC EU as a robust and respected certification scheme."