CTI Group Acquires Greece's NAIAS Labs

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The firm has completed the acquisition and started to integrate it into the Maritec brand as a means of expanding its work in the marine energy transition space. Image Credit: CTI Group

Testing firm CTI Group has acquired Greece-based NAIAS Labs.

The firm has completed the acquisition and started to integrate it into the Maritec brand as a means of expanding its work in the marine energy transition space, it said in an emailed statement on Monday.

The acquisition was completed on November 29.

"This M&A was driven by our shared commitment to excellence and innovation," Richard Shentu, president of CTI, said in the statement.

"It will strengthen our position as a global leader in marine environmental and fuel services, the upcoming SAF aviation fuels testing and further extend our capabilities in helping our clients navigate smoothly along the decarbonisation, environmental compliance and energy transition route.

"By synergizing the NAIAS' local footprint in European markets and it's potentiality with CTI's robust global networks, we are poised to deliver even greater value to our clients worldwide."