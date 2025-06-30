Shipping Firm Meratus Group Seeks Head of Bunkering in Indonesia

by Ship & Bunker News Team
Monday June 30, 2025

Maritime and logistics firm Meratus Group is seeking to hire a head of bunkering in Indonesia.

The company is looking for candidates with at least eight years of maritime experience and a strong focus on bunkering and fuel efficiency, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn on Monday.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

  • Lead and manage all bunkering activities across the fleet.
  • Develop and implement company-wide fuel efficiency programs.
  • Monitor, analyze, and improve vessel fuel consumption performance.
  • Coordinate with fleet and operations teams to align on efficiency goals.
  • Ensure compliance with environmental regulations and fuel quality standards.
  • Provide leadership to the team and foster a high-performance culture.
  • Act as the subject matter expert on marine fuels and fuel efficiency strategies.

