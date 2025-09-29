NYK Line Backs Expansion of Bunker-Saving Automated Hull Cleaning Firm

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Neptune Robotics says its underwater robots clean hulls three to five times faster than other methods. Image Credit: Neptune Robotics

Japanese shipping firm NYK Line has invested in a Singapore firm helping to cut bunker consumption through automated hull cleaning systems.

NYK was among investors in a $52 million series B funding round for Neptune Robotics, Neptune said in a statement on its website on Monday.

The company says its underwater robots clean hulls three to five times faster than other methods, with the hulls of full draft Capesize vessels cleaned in under 24 hours.

Hull cleaning seeks to eliminate biofouling, which can increase bunker consumption by up to 30% by increasing the friction between a ship and the surrounding water.

“We are impressed by Neptune Robotics’ highly efficient hull cleaning technology, which maximized protection to hull coatings and contributes to fuel savings and GHG emissions reduction, as well as compliance with environmental regulation," Hidehiko Sato, ship business group general manager at NYK, said in the statement.

"Through this partnership, we aim to create future business opportunities by combining our strengths.

"We hope to contribute to decarbonization not only across our fleet but also within the broader shipping sector.”

Fuel efficiency technologies like hull cleaning systems are likely to see significant demand increases in the coming years as environmental regulations mandate reduced GHG emissions, putting pressure on global bunker sales.