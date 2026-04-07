UN Security Council Set to Decide on Watered-Down Hormuz Plan

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The voting was postponed from last Friday. Image Credit: UN

The UN Security Council is expected to vote on Tuesday on a watered-down resolution that would allow nations to use defensive measures to safeguard shipping transits via the Strait of Hormuz.

The draft, put forward by Bahrain, states that the Strait of Hormuz cannot be closed or controlled by any single nation.

The latest draft focuses on “defensive” steps, including coordination and possible naval escorts for commercial vessels, while removing any explicit reference to the use of force, media outlet Reuters reported on Tuesday.

Bahrain, backed by Gulf states including the UAE, had initially pushed for more robust measures under the UN framework, but the text has since been scaled back to secure broader support within the council.

Changes were made after opposition from China and Russia to stronger enforcement language, with Beijing warning that authorising force could escalate the situation, Reuters reported.

The resolution will require at least nine votes in favour and no vetoes from any of the five permanent members - the US, Russia, China, Britain and France- to be adopted.

The vote had previously been scheduled for Friday but was postponed, and is now expected to take place ahead of a deadline set by US President Donald Trump to reopen the Strait of Hormuz.