BIMCO Preparing Bunker Terms for LNG Marine Fuel Contracts

by Ship & Bunker News Team

BIMCO last published a version of its bunker terms in 2018. File Image / Pixabay

Shipping industry body BIMCO is preparing to release an update to its recommended contractual terms for bunker deals to cover the specifics of LNG as a marine fuel.

The organisation publishes what it seeks to promote as a standard contract for the purchase and supply of marine fuel to ships, with the latest version coming out in 2018.

A working group is now drawing up an annex to the 2018 document covering LNG as a bunker fuel, a BIMCO representative told Ship & Bunker this week.

"We will be informing everyone once it is ready," the representative said.

"As with all of our working groups, it is a diverse working group made up of lawyers, industry representatives, P&I clubs from various countries etc."

LNG bunker demand has grown rapidly in recent years, and fossil gas remains the dominant alternative marine fuel. Shipowners with gas-powered tonnage are also increasingly seeking out bio- and synthetic LNG as fuel as a means of cutting GHG emissions.