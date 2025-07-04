Maersk Tankers Brings Technical Ops In-House Ahead of Ammonia Fleet Launch

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Maersk Tankers is bringing technical management back in-house as it prepares to launch its first ammonia-fuelled vessels from 2026. Image Credit: Maersk Tankers

Shipping company Maersk Tankers is establishing its in-house technical management operation in preparation for the arrival of its dual-fuel ammonia carriers from 2026.

The move comes as the company aims to provide the technical expertise needed to support the adoption of alternative fuels such as ammonia, Maersk Tankers said in a statement on its website on Wednesday.

Until now, the company's technical operations have been handled by Synergy Group. In 2021, Synergy Marine took over Maersk Tankers' technical management business.

In December 2023, the company ordered 93,000 m3 ammonia carriers from Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries in South Korea.

The contract includes four vessels, with an option for six more. Japanese trading house Mitsui & Co. is co-investing in the first four ships. The initial four ammonia carriers will be delivered from late 2026 and operated by Maersk Tankers.

Maersk Tankers will collaborate with Synergy Group to ensure a smooth and professional transition, expected to conclude by 2026.