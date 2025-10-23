BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Climbs for Second Day

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global VLSFO prices are at their highest level in almost a week. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker prices mostly rose at ports around the world on Wednesday, with global average VLSFO prices climbing for a second consecutive trading session.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports jumped by $1.50/mt to $485/mt on Wednesday, reaching its highest level since October 16.

The G20-HSFO Index rose by $2/mt to $427/mt, while the G20-MGO Index advanced by $6.50/mt to $738.50/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures rose by $1.27/bl to $62.59/bl on Wednesday.

VLSFO prices at the top four ports followed a positive trend. At Singapore prices rose by $3/mt to $446.50/mt, at Rotterdam they advanced by $0.50/mt to $419.50/mt, at Fujairah they jumped by $2.50/mt to $440/mt, and at Houston they climbed by $6/mt to $434.50/mt.

On Thursday morning Brent crude futures were trading up by $2.06/bl from the previous session's close at $64.65/bl as of 6:02 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $15.51/mt rise in bunker prices.