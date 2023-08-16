BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Slips to One-Week Low

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global VLSFO prices have risen sharply over the summer. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker fuel prices declined at most ports on Tuesday, with global average VLSFO prices slipping to the lowest level in almost a week.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports fell by $1/mt to $661.50/mt on Tuesday, reaching the lowest level since August 9. The G20-HSFO Index slipped by $4/mt to $585.50/mt, while the G20-MGO Index dropped by $3/mt to $941.50/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures lost $1.32/bl to $84.89/bl on Tuesday.

VLSFO prices at the top ports had a mixed trend. At Singapore prices rose by $0.50/mt to $651/mt, at Rotterdam they lost $5/mt to $615.50/mt, at Fujairah they advanced by $1/mt to $645.50/mt, and at Houston they sank by $10/mt to $626.50/mt.

On Wendesday morning Brent crude futures were trading down by $0.03/bl at $84.86/bl as of 9:47 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $0.23/mt fall in bunker prices.