BUNKER JOBS: Hawks Group Seeks Traders in Dubai, Singapore and China

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company is looking for candidates with at least three years of experience for bunker trader roles and one or two years of experience for junior trader roles. Image Credit: Hawks Group

Marine fuel supplier and trading firm the Hawks Group is seeking to hire bunker traders in Dubai, Singapore and China.

The company is looking for candidates with at least three years of experience for bunker trader roles and one or two years of experience for junior trader roles, a company representative told Ship & Bunker on Monday.

"Applicants should be highly motivated, with an established and transferable client portfolio," the representative said.

"Fluency in English is essential and candidates with additional language skills will be preferred."

The company has reached 40,000 mt/month in physical supply, bunker trading and cargo trading volumes, and is planning further expansion in the second half of this year.

For more information or to submit CVs for attention, candidates can email Jonathan Mcilroy, Group Commercial Manager of Hawks at jonathan@thehawks.biz .