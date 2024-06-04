Hawks Energy Plans Further Expansion as Bunker Volumes Reach 40,000 MT/Month

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Jonathan Mcilroy is the new global commercial manager at Hawks Energy. Image Credit: Jonathan Mcilroy / LinkedIn

Marine fuel supplier Hawks Energy is planning further expansion in the second half of this year.

The company's physical supply, bunker trading and cargo trading volumes have now reached 40,000 mt/month, and it expects to grow in all three areas, it said in an emailed statement on Tuesday.

The firm has been a physical supplier in the Maldives since 2007, and launched physical supply in Sri Lanka in the first quarter of 2024.

"We have deployed our latest barge, the MT Hawks Victory in Sri Lanka," Hassan Rifau, CEO of Hawks Group, said in the statement.

"We are happy with progress in Sri Lanka and are currently in the market for an additional barge to add to the operation."

The company bought the 14,500 DWT tanker Hawks Progress at the end of 2023 to add to its cargo trading fleet.

The firm also has three tankers deployed as floating storage to support its fleet of 14 barges supplying fuel in the Maldives.

On Sunday Jonathan Mcilroy, formerly previously head of marine fuels trading for Al Ghurair Energy DMCC, announced he had joined Hawks Energy as global commercial manager in Dubai.