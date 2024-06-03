Bunker Supplier Hawks Energy Hires Jonathan Mcilroy as Global Commercial Manager

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Mcilroy has taken on the role in Dubai as of this month. Image Credit: Jonathan Mcilroy / LinkedIn

Marine fuel supplier and trading firm Hawks Energy has hired industry veteran Jonathan Mcilroy as its new global commercial manager.

Mcilroy has taken on the role in Dubai as of this month, he said in an update to his LinkedIn profile on Sunday.

Mcilroy was previously head of marine fuels trading for Al Ghurair Energy DMCC in Dubai from February 2020 to June 2024.

He had earlier served as president of Aegean Marine Petroleum from July 2017 to November 2018, and his earlier roles included marketing manager at Cockett Marine Oil and credit manager at Peninsula Petroleum.

Hawks Energy is a significant physical supplier in the Maldives and Sri Lanka, as well as trading marine fuels worldwide from offices in Dubai and Singapore.