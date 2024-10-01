Rise in Shipping Traffic Prompts Mauritius to Protect Part of Coastline

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Mauritian coastline: protected. File Image / Pixabay.

The Indian Ocean island nation of Mauritius is pushing for parts of its coastline to become a PSSA (particularly sensitive sea area).

The move comes against a background of increasing shipping traffic close to the island's coast and a greater risk of accidents.

Its submission was with the International Maritime Organisation and Mauritius said that it had been liaising with shipping firms over the changes.

Once the PSSA status has been agreed, a mandatory ship reporting system will be in place and pilotage services will be available while shipping heading to the island should navigate away from the designated PSSA to 12 nautical miles from the coast..

Mauritius updated the IMO with a lunchtime presentation at MEPC82. Its IMO representative told Ship & Bunker that the earliest date for the change in status to come into force would be next year.