BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Jumps to Three-Week High

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global VLSFO prices jumped at the end of the week as Brent crude futures advanced beyond $70/bl. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker prices mostly advanced at ports around the world on Friday, with global average VLSFO prices climbing to their highest level in almost three weeks.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports rose by $4/mt to $524.50/mt on Friday, reaching its highest level since September 8.

The G20-HSFO Index jumped by $5/mt to $458/mt, while the G20-MGO Index advanced by $9.50/mt to $782/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures rose by $0.71/bl to $70.13/bl on Friday.

VLSFO prices at the top four ports followed a positive trend. At Singapore prices rose by $5.50/mt to $497.50/mt, at Rotterdam they gained $7.50/mt to $461.50/mt, at Fujairah they jumped by $6.50/mt to $497.50/mt, and at Houston they advanced by $5.50/mt to $491.50/mt.

On Monday morning Brent crude futures were trading down by $0.33/bl from the previous session's close at $69.80/bl as of 4:08 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $2.58/mt fall in bunker prices.