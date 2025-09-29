BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Jumps to Three-Week High

by Ship & Bunker News Team
Monday September 29, 2025

Bunker prices mostly advanced at ports around the world on Friday, with global average VLSFO prices climbing to their highest level in almost three weeks.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports rose by $4/mt to $524.50/mt on Friday, reaching its highest level since September 8.

The G20-HSFO Index jumped by $5/mt to $458/mt, while the G20-MGO Index advanced by $9.50/mt to $782/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures rose by $0.71/bl to $70.13/bl on Friday.

VLSFO prices at the top four ports followed a positive trend. At Singapore prices rose by $5.50/mt to $497.50/mt, at Rotterdam they gained $7.50/mt to $461.50/mt, at Fujairah they jumped by $6.50/mt to $497.50/mt, and at Houston they advanced by $5.50/mt to $491.50/mt.

On Monday morning Brent crude futures were trading down by $0.33/bl from the previous session's close at $69.80/bl as of 4:08 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $2.58/mt fall in bunker prices.

