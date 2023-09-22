World News
Opsealog Sees Potential 12% Bunker Saving for OSV Operators From Digitalisation
Offshore support vessel operators could save as much as 12% on their bunker bills by engaging with digitalisation, according to maritime data firm Opsealog.
The French performance management specialists have published a new white paper setting out data-driven changes OSV operators can make to their operations to save on fuel bills and cut emissions.
Digital monitoring saved ADNOC Logistics & Services 12% in annual fuel consumption and emissions, and 10% for Brunei Shell Petroleum, the company said in an emailed statement.
The report sets out five steps OSV operators can take to reduce their fuel consumption:
- Mapping their existing data environment to identify any limitations and assess what improvements can be achieved with the data already available
- Understanding the data analysis process and the importance of human oversight
- Identifying clear goals for greater efficiency, with specific KPIs to measure progress
- Ensuring that the deployment of digital solutions is a collaborative process, as getting the digital transition right is as much about organisational and cultural changes as it is about technology
- Managing ongoing change, as regulation and data processes continue to evolve throughout the energy transition
"This new report shows that good data management is not just a 'nice to have', but a necessity for the offshore sector," Arnaud Dianoux, managing director of Opsealog, said in the statement.
"It will be essential to enable companies to remain competitive, especially at a time when regulatory and market forces are driving the industry to slash greenhouse gas emissions and extend the lifetime of vessels.
"There is a fortunate correlation between fuel efficiency and GHG emissions reductions, which allows charterers' commercial ambitions to align with wider environmental concerns.
"Therefore, it is a highly practical, common-sense approach to make better use of the data assets that in many cases already exist, in order to improve operational performance."