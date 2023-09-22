Opsealog Sees Potential 12% Bunker Saving for OSV Operators From Digitalisation

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Digital monitoring saved ADNOC Logistics & Services 12% in annual fuel consumption and emissions, and 10% for Brunei Shell Petroleum. Image Credit: Opsealog / Luoman

Offshore support vessel operators could save as much as 12% on their bunker bills by engaging with digitalisation, according to maritime data firm Opsealog.

The French performance management specialists have published a new white paper setting out data-driven changes OSV operators can make to their operations to save on fuel bills and cut emissions.

Digital monitoring saved ADNOC Logistics & Services 12% in annual fuel consumption and emissions, and 10% for Brunei Shell Petroleum, the company said in an emailed statement.

The report sets out five steps OSV operators can take to reduce their fuel consumption:

Mapping their existing data environment to identify any limitations and assess what improvements can be achieved with the data already available

Understanding the data analysis process and the importance of human oversight

Identifying clear goals for greater efficiency, with specific KPIs to measure progress

Ensuring that the deployment of digital solutions is a collaborative process, as getting the digital transition right is as much about organisational and cultural changes as it is about technology

Managing ongoing change, as regulation and data processes continue to evolve throughout the energy transition

"This new report shows that good data management is not just a 'nice to have', but a necessity for the offshore sector," Arnaud Dianoux, managing director of Opsealog, said in the statement.

"It will be essential to enable companies to remain competitive, especially at a time when regulatory and market forces are driving the industry to slash greenhouse gas emissions and extend the lifetime of vessels.

"There is a fortunate correlation between fuel efficiency and GHG emissions reductions, which allows charterers' commercial ambitions to align with wider environmental concerns.

"Therefore, it is a highly practical, common-sense approach to make better use of the data assets that in many cases already exist, in order to improve operational performance."