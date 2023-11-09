IBIA CONVENTION: Expecting Delay to Decarbonisation Implementation Would Be 'Huge Mistake'

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Edmund Hughes took on the role of IBIA IMO representative in September. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Industry body IBIA's new representative to the IMO -- and a former key emissions policy official at the UN body -- has argued shipping cannot afford to take a 'wait and see' attitude to decarbonisation.

Edmund Hughes, who took on the role of IBIA IMO representative in September, spoke on a panel session at the IBIA Annual Convention 2023 in Dubai on Wednesday.

Hughes worked for the IMO from 2010 to 2020, serving as its head of air pollution and energy efficiency from 2013 to 2020 as the organisation drew up its plan to impose a 0.50% sulfur limit on bunker fuel.

"IMO 2020 was significant for many in this room," Hughes said at the conference.

"The lesson learned from observation was that many, many chose to wait until the last minute [to develop a plan for compliance], thinking incorrectly that there would be a delay in implementation.

"That would be a huge mistake [now, in dealing with decarbonisation].

"Once the regulation is there, people will have to take action very, very quickly, because this situation is changing rapidly.

"I understand why there is a great deal of uncertainty, but I would urge you not to wait."