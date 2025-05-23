LDA Partners with Technip Energies for Ship-Based Ammonia Cracking Tech

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Louis Dreyfus Armateurs plans to use the technology to produce hydrogen onboard a vessel. Image Credit: LDA

Louis Dreyfus Armateurs (LDA) has partnered with Technip Energies to equip its vessel with advanced ammonia cracking technology.

They aim to convert imported ammonia into clean hydrogen at sea, enabling low-carbon energy logistics, LDC said in a statement on its website on Thursday.

The 170-m ship named Fresh will store 45,000 m3 of ammonia and crack it onboard into 99.9% pure hydrogen using Technip Energies's high-efficiency process.

With a production capacity of 50,000 tonnes of hydrogen annually and over 90% energy efficiency, the ship will act as a mobile hydrogen terminal.

Hydrogen will then be compressed and offloaded onshore for use in the power industry and transport sectors.

Fresh will stay docked at the port during production and will receive ammonia for conversion from ammonia carriers. It can be redeployed based on hydrogen demand, making it a flexible solution for clean energy delivery.

Ammonia is ideal for hydrogen production because it is rich in hydrogen, easy to store and can be transported using existing infrastructure. It is also widely seen as a key marine fuel for decarbonising the shipping industry.

LDA will build and operate the vessel, while Technip Energies integrates the cracking system.