BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Jumps for Third Day

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global VLSFO prices are now at their highest level in almost a month. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker prices mostly advanced at ports around the world on Tuesday, with global average VLSFO prices rising for a third consecutive trading session.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports gained $1/mt to $534.50/mt on Tuesday, reaching its highest level since August 8.

The G20-HSFO Index rose by $3.50/mt to $447.50/mt, while the G20-MGO Index climbed by $3.50/mt to $751/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures advanced by $0.99/bl to $69.14/bl on Tuesday.

VLSFO prices at the top four ports were mixed in direction. At Singapore prices rose by $5.50/mt to $510.50/mt, at Rotterdam they advanced by $3/mt to $478.50/mt, at Fujairah they fell by $1/mt to $509/mt, and at Houston they slipped by $3.50/mt to $493.50/mt.

On Wednesday morning Brent crude futures were trading down by $0.18/bl from the previous session's close at $68.96/bl as of 6:08 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $1.36/mt fall in bunker prices.