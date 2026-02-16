Halten Bulk Orders Two Wind-Assisted Vessels with Options for Two More

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The ships are equipped with an electric excavator and several additional energy-efficiency measures. Image Credit: The Norwegian Ship Design

Norwegian shipping company Halten Bulk has ordered two self-discharging bulk carriers with rotor sails and secured options for two more as part of its fleet renewal.

The 7,100 dwt vessels will be built by Jiangsu SOHO Marine Heavy Industry in China based on the Norwegian Ship Company’s design, the Norwegian Ship Design Company said in a statement on its website on Friday.

In addition to wind-assist technology, the ships will feature hybrid-electric propulsion with a shaft generator and battery pack, as well as an electric excavator and other efficiency measures aimed at lowering emissions and fuel use.

The vessels will mainly operate in the spot market along the Norwegian coast, the North Sea, the Nordic region and the Baltic.

Wind propulsion systems harness wind energy to supplement engine power, thereby reducing overall bunker fuel consumption.