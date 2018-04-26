New Managing Director for Glander International Bunkering in Geneva

Andreas Maierhofer. Image Credit: GIB

Glander International Bunkering today has promoted Andreas Maierhofer to Managing Director of its Geneva office.

Maierhofer will be responsible for spearheading growth and expanding the company’s presence in the Geneva market.

“I am very pleased that we have been able to find the most suited candidate to lead our team in Geneva within our own ranks. This goes to support the fact that we have an extremely strong and sound organization where talent can grow and where career progression is natural for our valued employees," said Carsten Ladekjaer, Glander International Bunkering Group CEO.

"I firmly believe that Andreas with his vast experience, his business acumen and not least his natural talent as a leader will be a perfect match for his new role. I wish Andreas and his new team all the best, and I am confident that they will be successful in meeting & exceeding the high demands and expectations from our trusted business partners in a professional and value adding manner.”

Maierhofer is said to have 12 years of shipping and bunker trading experience.

“This is an exciting time for both myself, and for Geneva’s bunker trading market,” he said.

“With this new role, I will be starting the new financial year with our talented team in Geneva and a new challenge. I look forward to contributing to our network’s ambitious and exciting development plans for the European region.”.