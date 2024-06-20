VPS Launches Online Dashboard for Maress Summer Campaign

by Ship & Bunker News Team

VPS has launched an online dashboard for its Maress Summer Campaign to find GHG emission savings among offshore vessels. Image Credit: VPS

Global marine fuel testing and maritime decarbonisation advisory firm VPS has launched an online dashboard for its Maress Summer Campaign to find GHG emission savings among offshore vessels.

Entrants to this year's competition include Solstad Offshore, Simon Mokster Shipping, Boskalis Offshore Energy, Rem Offshore, Tidewater, Skansi Offshore, North Sea Shipping and DOF.

Last year's campaign saw 133 vessels participate from eight owners, saving an average of 5.6% on their emissions.

Rem Offshore saw a fuel efficiency increase of 9.8% during the three-month campaign in 2023, saving more than $500,000 in bunker bills.

To view the dashboard, click here.