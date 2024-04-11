NTSB Baltimore Investigation Now Focuses on Electrical Issues

by Ship & Bunker News Team

NTSB Chair Jennifer Homendy was asked about the incident during a hearing by the Senate Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee. Image Credit: NTSB

The US Investigation into the causes of last month's bridge collapse in Baltimore is now reportedly focusing on possible electrical issues on the container ship that allided with the structure.

The Francis Scott Key Bridge collapsed on March 26 after being struck by the 9,962 TEU Singapore-flagged boxship Dali.

Video footage of the incident showed lights on the ship going out just beforehand, and the US National Transportation Safety Board is now looking at the possibility of electrical failure, the Washington Post reported on Wednesday, citing comments from NTSB Chair Jennifer Homendy.

"That is where our focus is right now in this investigation," Homendy was cited as saying during a hearing by the Senate Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee.

"Of course, that's preliminary.

"It could take different roads, different paths as we continue this investigation. It's very early."

The NTSB's investigators are working with the manufacturer of the engine-room equipment used on the ship, Hyundai, to examine the ship's electrical power system, according to the report.

The NTSB had initially said it was looking at the possibility of bunker fuel issues causing the incident.