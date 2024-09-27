Europe's Largest LNG Bunker Barge Heading for ARA Hub

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The 8,000 m3 Energy Stockholm left the RMK Marine shipyard on September 13 and is on its way to Northwest Europe. Image Credit: Groupe Sogestran

A new LNG bunker barge -- billed as Europe's largest -- is on its maiden voyage to its new base at the Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp hub.

The 8,000 m3 Energy Stockholm left the RMK Marine shipyard on September 13 and is on its way to Northwest Europe, Groupe Sogestran said in a statement on Thursday.

"It is currently making the only sea voyage of its existence to reach the Antwerp-Rotterdam-Amsterdam area, where it will enter service in November," the company said.

"It is going to be Europe's largest LNG bunkering barge, with a capacity of 8,000 m³.

"The Energy Stockholm will be owned and operated by LNG Shipping, a joint venture between Victrol and Groupe SOGESTRAN."

Rotterdam saw a total of 619,243 m3 of LNG bunker sales last year, while Antwerp-Bruges saw a total of 40,220 mt.