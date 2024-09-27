World News
Europe's Largest LNG Bunker Barge Heading for ARA Hub
The 8,000 m3 Energy Stockholm left the RMK Marine shipyard on September 13 and is on its way to Northwest Europe. Image Credit: Groupe Sogestran
A new LNG bunker barge -- billed as Europe's largest -- is on its maiden voyage to its new base at the Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp hub.
The 8,000 m3 Energy Stockholm left the RMK Marine shipyard on September 13 and is on its way to Northwest Europe, Groupe Sogestran said in a statement on Thursday.
"It is currently making the only sea voyage of its existence to reach the Antwerp-Rotterdam-Amsterdam area, where it will enter service in November," the company said.
"It is going to be Europe's largest LNG bunkering barge, with a capacity of 8,000 m³.
"The Energy Stockholm will be owned and operated by LNG Shipping, a joint venture between Victrol and Groupe SOGESTRAN."
Rotterdam saw a total of 619,243 m3 of LNG bunker sales last year, while Antwerp-Bruges saw a total of 40,220 mt.