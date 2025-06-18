Maersk Expands Dual-Fuel Methanol Fleet to 14

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The vessel will make its first port call at Shanghai on July 7. Image Credit: Maersk

Container shipping firm AP Moller-Maersk has added another dual-fuel methanol-powered vessel to its fleet, bringing the total number of such ships to 14.

The 17,480 TEU Berlin Mærsk was officially named at Hyundai Heavy Industries' (HHI) shipyard in South Korea, the firm said in a statement on its website on Wednesday.

The vessel is scheduled to make its maiden port call in Shanghai on July 7, where it will join Maersk's East Asia to Northern Europe service.

It is not yet confirmed whether the Berlin Mærsk will take on methanol bunkers during its stop in Shanghai.

However, Ship & Bunker previously reported that Shanghai Electric is expected to deliver the first batch of domestically produced green methanol for bunkering at the port next month.

"Since our decision to order the first dual-fuel methanol vessel in 2021, we have come a long way with lots of other carriers investing in this propulsion technology as well, Ole Graa Jakobsen, Head of Fleet Technology at Maersk, said.

"Our new Berlin Mærsk class builds on the foundation that we first laid with Laura Mærsk and later the Ane Mærsk class."