Port of Amsterdam Hosts First Hydrogen Bunkering Operation

by Ship & Bunker News Team

A superyacht was bunkered with liquid hydrogen via truck at the port. Image Credit: Port of Amsterdam

Port of Amsterdam has carried out the first hydrogen bunkering operation – marking the first time a vessel was bunkered with liquid hydrogen in the Netherlands.

The 118.8 m long superyacht, Breakthrough, docked at Feadship, was supplied with liquid hydrogen, the Port of Amsterdam said on its website.

"The fueling process for the 118.8-meter-long superyacht began with an initial delivery of liquid hydrogen, followed by multiple refuelling operations a few weeks later," it said.

The Breakthrough was bunkered with liquid hydrogen using a truck by Air Products.

Breakthrough is equipped with a 3.2 MW hydrogen fuel cell system that generates electricity without combustion through an electrochemical reaction between hydrogen and oxygen.

The process produces electricity to power the vessel, with water vapour as the only emission.

"We are proud that the first bunkering with liquid hydrogen has now taken place in our port," Milembe Mateyo, Director of CNB and State Harbour Master of the North Sea Canal.

"It demonstrates that hydrogen is a viable solution for zero-emission sailing."