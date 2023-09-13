Methane Emissions Abatement Sea Trial Set for LNG Carrier

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Maran Gas Chios. Image Credit: Angelicoussis Group

A marine tech company is to have its methane gas abatement technology trialled onboard an liquefied natural gas carrier.

Daphne Technology's trademarked SlipPure product is an post-treatment system that reduces methane emissions (also known as methane slip) from LNG-fuelled engines, according to the company.

"Methane slip has been significantly reduced in modern engines thanks to continuous development of combustion technologies, but remains a challenge in LNG-powered vessels using older engine technologies," the company said.

The technology allows for the "further abatement of methane in exhaust gas".

It is to be installed on the LNG carrier Maran Gas Chios which is operated by Maran Gas. Other players in the project include engine manufacturer Wartsila and charterer Shell.

While LNG as an alternative bunker fuel to oil-derived products has made considerable headway in the alternative marine fuels space, criticism of its methane emissions has remained, particularly from environmentalists.