Peninsula Joins Shipping's 2050 Net Zero Target Club

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Parts of the shipping and bunker industry are pushing for more aggressive decarbonisation targets than those panned by the IMO. File Image / Pixabay

Global marine fuel supplier Peninsula has joined a group of companies calling for the full decarbonisation of shipping by 2050.

The company has signed the Global Maritime Forum's Call to Action for Shipping Decarbonization, it said in a LinkedIn post on Monday.

The declaration calls for governments to work together with industry to commit to full decarbonisation of shipping by 2050 and to deliver policy measures that would make zero-emission shipping the default choice by 2030. The targets go well beyond the current IMO aim of halving shipping's total GHG emissions from 2008's levels by 2050.

"For the world to fully decarbonize by 2050, maritime shipping must commit," Peninsula said in the statement.

"We call on world leaders to work together with the private sector to deliver the right enabling environment to achieve this goal."

Bunker Holding and Probunkers have also signed the document.