BUNKER JOBS: Uni-Fuels Seeks Senior Bunker Trader in Dubai
Tuesday June 10, 2025
The company is looking for candidates with experience in bunker trading, a performance-driven track record and a strong commercial mindset. Image Credit: Uni-Fuels
Marine fuel trading firm Uni-Fuels is seeking to hire a senior bunker trader in Dubai.
The company is looking for candidates with experience in bunker trading, a performance-driven track record and a strong commercial mindset, it said in a job advertisement on Monday.
The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:
- Play a crucial role in driving our growth as a key player in our trading team
- Leverage your extensive industry knowledge and network to drive profitability and growth
- Manage end-to-end marine fuel transactions with precision
- Shape business development and marketing strategies
- Identify opportunities in vary market conditions
- Lead efforts to optimize margins
- Provide mentorship and knowledge sharing across the team
- Deliver market insights
- Adapt and stay atop of changing market regulations, industry trends and market dynamics
