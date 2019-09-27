Scrubber Retrofit Activity Continues to Lift Inactive Box Ship Numbers

Shipping containers. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

The number of inactive box ships in continuing to lift the number of inactive containerships, Alphaliner said this week.

At present, 25 units totalling 277,611 TEU of capacity are undergoing scrubber retrofits.

Alphaliner says it counts ships undergoing GR including scrubber retrofit as inactive only from day 30, so a further 20 units have not yet entered the inactive count.

In total, as at 16 September the inactive containership fleet was 148 units, equating to 641,259 TEU of capacity, or 2.8% of the total fleet.