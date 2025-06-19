Van Oord's New Methanol Vessel Set for First German Wind Project

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The methanol-fuelled vessel is set to begin work on its first offshore wind project in the German North Sea. Image Credit: Van Oord

Dutch marine contractor Van Oord's new methanol-fuelled offshore wind installation vessel is set to begin its first project at the Nordseecluster offshore wind farm in the German North Sea.

The 175 m long vessel, Boreas, was officially christened in Rotterdam this week, the firm said in a statement on its website on Wednesday.

The vessel is the largest of its kind in the world and can lift over 3,000 tonnes of weight.

Ship & Bunker previously reported that the vessel bunkered 500 mt of bio-methanol at the Port of Amsterdam in May.

“The Boreas is the largest investment in our company's history, a testament to our ambition to remain a frontrunner in offshore wind, accelerate the energy transition and perform our work responsibly, Govert van Oord, CEO of Van Oord, said.

“We lead our industry in adopting more sustainable green marine fuels; now, with the Boreas being able to operate on methanol, we have added a new chapter to our net-zero emissions journey.”