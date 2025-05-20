Ship-to-Ship Methanol Bunkering Makes Debut in Amsterdam

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Van Oord’s offshore vessel bunkered 500 mt of bio-methanol in the port last week. Image Credit: UniBarge

The Port of Amsterdam has completed its first ship-to-ship methanol bunkering operation, marking a significant milestone in the port's transition to cleaner marine fuels.

Van Oord's newly delivered offshore installation vessel, Boreas, bunkered 500 mt of bio-methanol last week at the TMA Logistics terminal.

The operation was carried out by the bunker vessel Chicago, operated by UniBarge, the company confirmed in a LinkedIn post on Tuesday.

Boreas, which was delivered from China earlier this year, is fitted with dual-fuel engines capable of running on methanol and will be deployed in the offshore wind sector.

The development follows a key regulatory step in February, when UniBarge was granted a licence to supply methanol bunkers to vessels in the Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp (ARA) region.

Soon after, Chicago supplied green methanol to the research vessel Fugro Pioneer at Waalhaven in Rotterdam.

Demand for methanol bunkers is gradually picking up as more methanol-capable ships join the global fleet.