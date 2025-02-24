UniBarge Granted Methanol Bunkering License at ARA Hub

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company’s barge recently supplied methanol to a boxship at the Delta Barge Feeder terminal in Rotterdam. Image Credit: UniBarge

Dutch logistics firm and bunker barge operator UniBarge has secured a license to supply methanol bunkers at the Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp hub in Northwest Europe.

Last week, UniBarge's bunker vessel Chicago supplied green methanol to a boxship Eco Umande at the Delta Barge Feeder terminal in Rotterdam, UniBarge said in a LinkedIn post.

About 4,000 mt of methanol was sold in the port of Rotterdam in 2024, up from just 750 mt sold in 2023, according to the port's bunker sales data.

Although these volumes are still negligible compared to conventional fuel sales at the port, methanol demand is expected to grow in the coming years as the methanol-fuelled fleet expands.

The global methanol-fuelled fleet is currently made up of 50 vessels, with another 310 expected to be inducted in 2028, according to classification society DNV.

"At UniBarge, we are dedicated to leading the way in sustainable shipping," UniBarge said.

"By offering green methanol bunkering services, we take another step toward decarbonizing the maritime industry."