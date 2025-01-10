Van Oord Receives Methanol-Ready Offshore Installation Vessel

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Van Oord took delivery of the methanol-ready offshore installation vessel in China. Image Credit / Van Oord

Dutch marine contractor Van Oord has taken delivery of a methanol-ready offshore installation vessel from China.

The vessel was handed over in a recent ceremony at the Yantai CIMC Raffles Offshore shipyard in China, Van Oord said in a statement on its website.



Boreas will now head to the Netherlands for final outfitting and will be pivotal in transporting and installing next-generation foundations and offshore wind turbines up to 25 MW.



It is also designed to be retrofitted to run on methanol in the future.



"The delivery of the Boreas marks a major milestone for Van Oord. I am pleased to celebrate this together with all those who contributed to the construction of the vessel in China. We are looking forward to welcoming this beautiful vessel to our fleet," Harold Linssen, director of ship management at Van Oord, said in the statement.

Methanol is one of the alternative bunker fuels seeing growing demand as the shipping industry seeks to eliminate its GHG emissions.