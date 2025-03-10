UniBarge Bunkers Research Ship with Green Methanol at Rotterdam

by Ship & Bunker News Team

UniBarge claims green methanol offers carbon emission reductions of up to 90% compared to marine diesel. Image Credit: UniBarge

Dutch logistics firm and bunker barge operator UniBarge has bunkered a research vessel with green methanol at Waalhaven in Rotterdam.

Green methanol was delivered to Fugro Pioneer using UniBarge's bunker vessel Chicago, it said in a LinkedIn post on Friday.

The Fugro Pioneer was retrofitted to run on methanol last year, with its conventional engines replaced by methanol-powered ones.

UniBarge asserts that using green methanol can lower carbon emissions by up to 90% in comparison to marine diesel.

The company announced last week that it has obtained a licence to supply methanol bunkers at the Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp hub in Northwest Europe.

The global methanol-fuelled fleet currently consists of 50 vessels, with a further 310 expected to enter service by 2028, according to classification society DNV. As the fleet expands, demand for green methanol - a cleaner alternative to grey methanol - is also set to rise.

Green methanol is considered cleaner because it is produced from renewable sources such as biomass or captured carbon and hydrogen, unlike grey methanol, which is derived from fossil fuels like natural gas.