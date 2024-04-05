Methanol and Ammonia Both Outpaced LNG-Fuelled Ship Orders in March

by Ship & Bunker News Team

March saw two ship orders with methanol propulsion, two with ammonia and one with LNG. Image Credit: DNV

Orders of ships capable of running on methanol and ammonia both outpaced those for LNG in March, in a quiet month overall, according to the latest data from classification society DNV.

March saw two ship orders with methanol propulsion, two with ammonia and one with LNG, DNV said in an emailed statement on Friday.

Taking the first quarter as a whole, a total of 68 orders of ships capable of running on alternative fuels have been registered, up from 44 in the same period a year earlier.

"Although new order activity in March has fallen short of the high volume registered in January and February, the overall picture remains positive," Jason Stefanatos, global decarbonisation director at DNV, said in the statement.

"As seen by the exponential year-on-year growth for new orders in the first quarter of the year, the alternative-fueled fleet is expanding at a rapid pace.

"The LNG fleet in operation has more than doubled since 2021, while the fast-growing methanol orderbook indicates similar growth in this segment over the next five years.

"The ammonia fleet just started to develop in the beginning of the year, adding two new orders in March, on top of three in January and February.

"We are now seeing signs that investment in these vessels is also on the rise, and market conditions indicate that this could continue over the coming months and years."