BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Slips for Fourth Day

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global VLSFO prices have declined this week. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker fuel prices fell at most ports on Thursday, with global average VLSFO prices declining for a fourth consecutive session.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports lost $0.50/mt to $605/mt on Thursday, remaining at the lowest level since October 3.

The G20-HSFO Index fell by $2/mt to $500.50/mt, while the G20-MGO Index rose by $0.50/mt to $744/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures advanced by $0.23/bl to $74.45/bl on Thursday.

VLSFO prices at the top four ports were mixed in direction. At Singapore prices lost $2/mt to $589.50/mt, at Rotterdam they advanced by $5/mt to $552.50/mt, at Fujairah they dropped by $4/mt to $578.50/mt, and at Houston they gained $2/mt to $537.50/mt.

On Friday morning Brent futures were trading up by $0.15/bl from the previous session's close at $74.60/bl as of 5:17 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $1.13/mt rise in bunker prices.