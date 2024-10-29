Salary Survey Highlights Growth of Middle East Bunker Trading Activity

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Dubai. File Image. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker.

The recent growth of bunker trading activity witnessed in the Middle East has been highlighted in a new salary survey that shows an apparent dip in average bunker trader salaries in the region.

Ship & Bunker recently teamed up with recruitment specialists Imperium Commodity Search to help paint a picture of the current global salary landscape for bunker traders.

Comparing regional results between 2022 and 2024 shows that on the whole global annual salaries grew, with the exception beig in the Middle East region where they fell some 12% from an average of $116,569 in 2022 to $102,052 in 2024.

"The most important thing to keep in mind here is that these are average salaries and this data echos the recent growth in the Middle East region," says Mark Taylor, Managing Partner, Imperium Commodity Search.

"Indeed, a trader in Dubai earning USD$100,000 2 years ago is likely earning $110,000-$120,000 today. This drop in average salary is more to do with the shift in average seniority of traders in the middle east moving more towards the junior end due to large growth projects in the region."

This full results of the salary survey can be found here: https://shipandbunker.com/bi/salary-survey