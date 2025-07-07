Burando's Amsterdam Biofuel Terminal to Open in October

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Burando Atlantic Group’s 30,000 m3 biofuel storage terminal will open in October. Image Credit: Burando

Dutch firm Burando Atlantic Group has announced that its marine biofuel storage terminal in Amsterdam is on track to be operational from October 1.

The Amsterdam bioFuel Terminal (AFT) will offer 30,000 m3 of storage across eight tanks, with full flexibility to blend biofuels with gasoil or DMA in any ratio, it said in a LinkedIn post on Monday.

Burando acquired the facility, located at Petroleumhavenweg 50, in September 2023 and has since been upgrading it with new pipelines, an inline blending system and updated tank roofs.

The terminal, with tank capacities ranging from 1,500 m3 to 10,000 m3, will be capable of storing various bio components, including HVO and FAME, along with conventional marine fuels.

Its commissioning is expected to enhance the firm’s marine biofuel supply in the region.

Under its Burando Energies division, formerly Trefoil Trading, renamed in September 2024, the company supplies both biofuel blends and conventional marine fuels such as VLSFO and MGO in the ARA region.