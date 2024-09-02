Trefoil Trading to Operate Under New Name

by Ship & Bunker News Team

As of September 2 the company will operate under the name Burando Energies. Image Credit: Burando Energies

Marine fuel trading firm Trefoil Trading is set to operate under a new name.

As of September 2 the company will operate under the name Burando Energies, it said in an emailed statement on Monday.

The company's shareholding structure, bank account number and VAT number will remain the same.

"Please note that this change is purely nominal, and from a legal standpoint, our relationship remains unchanged," the company said in the statement.

"This evolution marks a significant step in our commitment to advancing sustainable energy solutions for the maritime industry.

"If you have any questions or specific requirements regarding this change, please feel free to reach out to us directly."