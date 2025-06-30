ClassNK Approves World's First LCO2/Methanol Carrier Design

by Ship & Bunker News Team

This is the first time an approval in principle has been granted to a liquified CO2/methanol carrier. Image Credit: ClassNK

Classification society ClassNK has granted approval in principle (AiP) for a liquefied CO2/ methanol carrier developed by Mitsubishi Shipbuilding and Mitsui OSK Lines (MOL).

This is the first time an AiP has been issued for a vessel capable of transporting both liquefied CO2 and methanol, ClassNK said in an emailed statement on Monday.

The certification confirms the design's feasibility from both regulatory compliance and safety standpoints and supports its path toward future commercialisation, the society added.

ClassNK reviewed the ship's design using its safety rules for carrying liquefied gases like CO2 and chemicals like methanol

After confirming it met all requirements, ClassNK issued the approval.

MOL is currently working to build supply chains for synthetic fuel/methanol and CO2 through initiatives such as its investment in HIF Global LLC.