BUNKER JOBS: World Fuel Services Seeks Trainee Bunker Trader

by Ship & Bunker News Team
Thursday October 21, 2021

Global marine fuel supplier World Fuel Services is seeking to hire a trainee bunker trader in Europe

The firm is looking for candidates based in the UK, Switzerland, the Netherlands, Italy, Spain or Denmark with strong English language skills, it said in a job posting on LinkedIn on Wednesday.

The posting lists the following duties and responsibilities for the role:

  • Development of new customer accounts and/or further penetrating business with existing customers
  • Requirement management for existing customers
  • Proactively prospect for new business opportunities from new customers – research and analyse client opportunities and develop/implement action plans for attaining the new business
  • Analyse and disseminate appropriate market information to identify new business opportunities
  • Frequently visit existing and new customers
  • Maintain a database of active customer targets and prospects
  • Be a reliable point of contact for customer requests and transactions
  • Monitor customer use of credit line and credit exposure
  • Assist in operational/logistic support where needed (supplier service, fuel delivery coordination, claims resolution and ensure optimal customer satisfaction)

