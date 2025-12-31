Bunker Supplier Golden Island Gets ISCC Certification

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Golden Island was among the three firms that received bunkering licenses from the MPA to supply methanol to ships starting January 1. File Image / Pixabay

Bunker Supplier Golden Island has been awarded ISCC EU trader and storage certification.

This certification will enable the firm to supply fully sustainable and traceable marine biofuels up to B100 and methanol, the company announced in a LinkedIn post on Tuesday.

Golden Island was among the three firms that received bunkering licenses from the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) to supply methanol to ships in Singapore waters starting January 1.

To support these operations, the company plans to operate four tankers capable of supplying methanol.

“We are proud to announce that Golden Island has officially achieved the ISCC EU Trader with Storage certification,” it said.

“This milestone reinforces our commitment to sustainability and regulatory compliance within the maritime energy sector.”

About 3,000 mt of methanol was sold in Singapore in November, the first since May 2024, as per MPA data.